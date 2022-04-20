Four Injured As Flyover Collapses On NH-28

Basti: Four labourers were injured when deck slab of an under-construction flyover on National Highway 28 collapsed on Saturday.

Police here said that the incident occurred around 0730 hours.

One of the labourers was rescued by the security personnel.

Three injured labourers are identified as Dharmendra, Suresh and Babu. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the incident and directed the authorities to go for rescue and relief operation. He has also asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to clear the highway for smooth traffic operation, the sources said.

The highway is being constructed by the NHAI and around 90 per cent work has been completed. NH-28 is between Lucknow to Gorakhpur.

This was the second incident of flyover collapse after the Varanasi incident in which over 15 people were killed. UNI