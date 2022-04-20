Four Indians Killed In Saudi Road Mishap

Jeddah: Four Indian workers were killed and many others seriously injured in fatal road mishap that occurred in a hill station, Taif in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning.

The workers were travelling in a van when it rammed into a car on morning 0701 hrs (local time) in Al Sail area according to Saudi government officials

A total of 19 workers were injured and being treated at three different hospitals in the city and among them six were in critical condition according to Mohammed Salem, Indian Consulate Volunteer in Taif, who visited the hospital. The deceased were identified as Bihari Lal Shiva Balak, Shoukat Ali from Uttar Pradesh, Ghewar Dalichan from Rajasthan and Fida Hussain Kullu Siddiqui from Maharashtra. Hamna Mariam of Indian consulate along with other officials were working to coordinate with concern Saudi authorities and families back home in India, according to Indian consulate sources. UNI