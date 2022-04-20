Four Illegal Arms Factories Busted In UP, Six Arrested

Lucknow: Four factories allegedly involved in making illegal arms were busted by the Uttar Pradesh police in Hapur, Kannauj, Barabaki and Etah district and six miscreants were arrested, police said here on Wednesday.

Illegal arms and equipments used in their making were also recovered in large numbers.

State Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said here on Wednesday that Fariyad and Shoaib were arrested while operating an illegal arms factory in a room situated in a jungle in the Muradpur village of the Simbhawali area by the Hapur police on Wednesday.

14 country-made 'tamachas' of 315 bore, 5 'tamanchas' of 12 bore, three partially made 'tamanchas' and three partially made countryside revolvers and huge quantities of equipments and tools used in the making of such arms were recovered for their possession. Both Fariyad and Shoaib are a resident of Muradpur village.

Acting on information received through the Aliganj area, the Etah police arrested one Sudhir who was operating an illegal arms factory by patrolling at the Gram Asdullapur. 10 'tamanchas' out of which 7 were fully made while three were partially made apart from several cartridges and equipments and tools used in making of illegal arms were recovered from the spot. Mr Kumar said that the Barabanki district police arrested two other miscreants--Chandrashekhar Vishwakarma, a resident of Daulatpur Tisua and Akbarpur resident Shyamu who were operating an illegal arms factory from a dense jungle situated in Mushkinagar in the Safdarjang area.

12 'tamanchas', a country-made gun, several cartridges, five semi-made 'tamanchas' and equipments and tools used for making them were recovered from their possession. The IG said that the duo are clever criminals and cases pertaining to theft, Arms Act, etc are registered against them in the Safdarjang police station. According to Mr Kumar, the Kannauj police arrested Shivprasad aka Tarre who was operating an illegal arms factory from a jungle situated in the Sarsaunpurwa village in the Thathiya area. Two 'tamanchas', 4 semi-made 'tamanchas' and other equipments were seized from the spot. Mr Kumar said that all the arrested miscreants have been sent to jail after being presented in the court. UNI