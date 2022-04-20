Four Held For Murder Of Woman Lab Employee In UP

Sambhal: Four people were arrested and sent to jail in connection with the murder of a women lab employee at the Babrala town of the Kotwali Gunnaur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad here said that Manju (24), working at Shri Ultrasound center in the Babrala town, was murdered after being strangulated at around midnight on Sunday. The SP said that Manju and lab owner Ashok Kumar Rana, a resident of Chandpur in Bijanur, used to work together at a lab situated in Chandpur and were involved in an affair.

Around three years back, the duo opened the Shri Ultrasound center in Babrala and were working together. Mr Prasad said that after they got to know about the love affair, Ashok's in-laws started pressuring him to stay away from Manju. Meanwhile, Manju got married to one Umesh, yet she did not end her relations with Ashok. Gradually, Ashok started getting irked by Manju and owing to this, he planned to murder her along with his cousins Bobby, Shivam, brother-in-law Bhudev, one Suresh and one Narendra, who worked at the lab. As per the plan, they strangulated Manju inside the lab which led to her death and fled from the spot while leaving behind Narendra on the spot. The SP said that apart from Ashok, the other accused were arrested from the Noorpur 'tiraha' on Monday night. The vehicle used in the murder, a country-made pistol and several cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Suresh and Bhudev are yet to be arrested in connection with the case. UNI