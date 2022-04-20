Four Fall Ill After Consuming 'Kheer' In UP

Gonda: Four people fell ill after consuming poisonous 'chhena kheer' from the Milk Bar Booth of the Parag Milk Co-operative institution situated in the Nagar Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Food Security Officer HN Tripathi said on Friday. Mr Tripathi said one Rajiv Kumar reached home after buying a sealed packet of 'chhena kheer' from the Parag Milk Booth on late Thursday evening. After consuming the 'kheer,' Ram Lali (45), Khushboo (30), Akash (9) and Monty (7) vommitted and fell unconscious. Rajiv then rushed all of them to a hospital for treatment. According to Rajiv, they found a dead lizard inside one packet after they opened it and they informed the police about the same immediately. Taking the matter seriously, police have handed over the poisonous 'chhena kheer' to the officials of the Food Department for further inspection. Mr Tripathi said after taking samples of the food substances used in the 'kheer' of Parag Dairy, they have been sent to a laboratory for inspection. Legal action will be initiated after the inspection report if found negative, police added. UNI