Four dreaded criminals held after gunfight in Gurugram

Gurugram: A crime branch unit of the Gurugram police has arrested four dreaded criminals after an exchange of fire on Monday afternoon from the Rewari-Alwar border.

Four of the three criminals received gun shots in their head, chest and legs and have been admitted to the hospital.

The police have recovered a snatched Toyota Etios car which they had looted from Manesar in Gurugram. Four pistols and cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

The arrested culprits were involved in around 15 cases of attempt to murder, theft and snatching at gun point, the police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Govind aka Bhammal, Maman and Mohit, all are a residents of Alwar district in Rajasthan, while Rohit alias Daddhu belongs to Rewari district.

"The criminals were arrested by a team of crime branch unit headed by Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar after it received inputs about the presence of the accused in Rewari area," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

"Soon after receiving the information, the team headed towards in Rewari. When the police team intercepted the culprits' Etios car, the criminals tried to escape towards Rajasthan while opening fire on the police party. In retaliation, the police also fired on the culprits in which three accused received bullet injuries, and later overpowered them," Boken said.

During questioning, one of the accused shared their modus operandi. He disclosed that they used to target people driving alone. They used to force their victims to withdraw money from ATMs at gunpoint. They also forced the victims to talk to their family members and ask them to reach the incident spot with money.

"The accused are undergoing treatment in two separate hospitals in Rewari and Rohtak districts. The police will take thier custody once they are discharged. Further probe is underway," Boken added.

