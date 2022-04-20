Four Digit Spike Of Covid Cases After 3 Days' Lull, Heaviest Toll Of 17 To Date

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 43,720 on Wednesday as 1069 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 31,123 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 11,867. The state's toll rose to 529 as record seventeen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 201. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,016. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 71.19 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 318 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital, Chamoli and Uttarkashi followed with 237, 127, 119, 58 and 53 cases respectively. That apart, 48 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 31 Tehri Garhwal, 22 Rudraprayag, 21 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh and 7 each in Champawat and Almora.