Four devotees of Ayyappa perished in a road accident in Andhra

Amaravati (The Hawk): A traffic accident occurred on Monday in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, leaving four persons dead and fifteen others hurt.

They were travelling in a mini-truck when it toppled near Jampani village in Vemuru mandal, causing the accident.

The injured were taken to a Tenali hospital. The victims were Krishna district Ayyappa followers.

Pasham Ramesh (55), B. Panduranga Rao (40), B. Pavan Kumar (25) and Bodina Ramesh (42) were the victims.

After visiting Kerala's Sabarimala, the victims were on their way home. Early in the morning, they arrived at Tenali Railway Station and boarded a Tata Ace to travel to Krishna district.

According to the police, the driver of the car allegedly lost control because of the speed and the heavy fog in the region. While three people passed away immediately, the fourth passed away while being transported to the hospital.

The injured were brought into Tenali's government-run hospital. Three of them are reportedly in severe condition, and authorities were making plans to transfer them to Guntur.

