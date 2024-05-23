Four dead while 30 injured in Thane boiler explosion

Four Dead, 30 Injured in Maharashtra Chemical Plant Boiler Explosion. Devendra Fadnavis Assures Relief Efforts Amidst Chaos.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Four people have lost their lives while more than 30 were injured after a boiler exploded at the plant of a chemical company in Maharashtra's Thane on Thursday, police said.



The explosion was heard several kilometres away, according to fire department officials.



The affected company is situated in Phase Two of the MIDC area.



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said that the administration is providing adequate relief at the incident site.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/five-bodies-recovered-as-boat-capsizes-in-pune's-ujani-dam-search-operation-underway

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "The incident of a boiler explosion at Amudan Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC is tragic. 8 people were involved in this incident; they have been brought out. Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed this with the collector and he is also reaching the spot within 10 minutes. Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured."



According to the fire department officials, as soon as the information was received, a total of eight fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene.



As per the preliminary information, many vehicles and many houses have been damaged due to the explosion at the spot.



Efforts are underway to control the fire with the help of firefighters at the incident site.

—ANI