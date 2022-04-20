Four Dead, 8 Critically Injured In UP Road Accident

Aligarh: Four persons, including two children, died and eight received severe injuries when a speeding mini-truck hit a cab returning from a marriage in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Besides the eight critically injured, over a dozen others also sustained injuries in the accident that took place in Gandhi Park area,. However, they were said to be out of danger.

According to police, the cab was carrying the family members of the groom Afroz, a resident of Nagla Patwari in Hamdard Nagar locality. The deceased have been identified as Areeba (6), Shahjahan (54), Yogesh (25) and Arfiya (5).