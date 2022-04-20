Four children killed, 6 injured in Bihar road accident

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Four children were crushed to death and six others injured after a speeding truck ploughed into them on Muzaffarpur-Rewa National Highway in Bihar on Thursday, police said.

The children were hit from behind when they were playing outside their house near Sariya village in Muzaffarpur district at 8.30 am.

The police identified the three who died on the spot as Anita (4), Manisha (5), and Golu (5).

Ravindra Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sariya Police station said the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the fourth victim.

Angry locals caught the driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police, he said.

They also blocked the highway disrupting traffic for some time.

—PTI