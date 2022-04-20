Four cheats, impersonating as CM's aides, arrested: STF

Lucknow: Four persons impersonating as officers on special duty of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and involved in duping people on the pretext of getting their work done were arrested by the Special Task Force here on Friday. Pramod Kumar Dubey, Atul Sharma, Pradeep Kumar Srivastava and Radhey Shyam Kashyap were arrested near the Secretariat building at about 4 pm, the STF said in a statement. The STF personnel also recovered 14 mobiles, 22 sim cards of different companies, an identity card of a "review officer" and a list of officials of various departments from the four. The STF said it had been getting information for the past few days regarding activities of this gang, involved in duping people and taking money from them for getting their works done. Atul Sharma was a former "review officer" and used to sit in the secretariat. An FIR has been lodged against the accused at Hazratganj police station.

—PTI