Four burglars from an East Champaran gang are held

New Delhi (The Hawk): An interstate burglary gang operating out of East Champaran in Bihar has been busted, according to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which announced the arrest of four individuals on Saturday.

More than 2,000 bags (45,000 Kg) of plastic PVC powder worth Rs 60 lakh, 550 rolls of cloth worth Rs 11 lakh, and other goods were also found, according to the police.

Vikash Ram alias Rajan, 24, Anwar-Ul-Haq, 22, Rakesh Kumar Sah, 22, and Gul Alam, 25, all natives of hamlet Sugauli in East Champaran, have been named as the accused.

Police claim that after making their arrests, 5 burglaries in the nation's capital were resolved.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, stated that police teams were analysing the crimes based on spatial patterns and modus operandi.

"During such analysis, it was discovered that some burglaries that have occurred in warehouses recently have used the same method of operation. A police team was assigned to take on these cases because of the severity of the offences, according to the Special CP.

The police squad also obtained a specific tip about one Vikas member of a burglary gang operating out of Bihar, and acting on the tip, they searched a godown in Sanoth village. The godown where the four accused were detained was also where they kept stolen goods, according to the officer.

The gang's leader, Vikas, specialises in breaking into warehouses and stealing significant quantities of merchandise.

"Vikas and his companions used to utilise bicycles to perform reconnaissance about the locations of warehouses on the periphery. According to the official, they used to pick out warehouses that weren't protected enough or hadn't been opened in days to rob.

"Using the SIMs given on phoney IDs, they, after stealing from the warehouse, used to contact the transporters and ask them for trucks to move the goods from these warehouses to their rented warehouse. From there, they would use another vehicle to take the products further, according to the officer.

