    Four booked for hate post against Sunnis in UP

    Pankaj Sharma
    September22/ 2023
    Lucknow: Four people have been booked for allegedly spreading hatred between the Sunni and Shia sects by posting objectionable comments on social media, police said on Friday.

    An FIR has been registered against them at the Chowk police station under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, said the police.

    The complaint was lodged by sub-inspector Devendra Singh, who was out on patrol duty near Patanala locality in Old City.

    "I saw a Sunni maulvi, Alim Farooqui, speaking to some people about a message he got in his Facebook inbox. He was complaining about a post from Firoz Haider, Suja Rizvi and Mazahir Hussain and Abbas Zuhair against Sunni clerics," the police official stated in his FIR.

    The maulvi said Sunni believers on his friend list raised an objection to the social media post, added Singh.

    —IANS

