Four Arrested Over Theft Of Cash, Valuables Worth Around 6 Lakh Rupees In UP's Aligarh

Aligarh: Four people were apprehended for alleged theft of cash and valuables worth over five lakh rupees in the Aligarh district, the officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the accused identified as Ashu, Saddam, Salman and Nasruddin were nabbed by the police officials for allegedly robbing 3,000 rupees cash and valuables worth around six lakh rupees in a house in Aligarh's Faiz Nagar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aligarh Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that the information about the incident came to light when a case about the alleged robbery was filed by the plaintiff at the Rorawar Police Station in Aligarh.

As per specific information by the Aligarh SP, the three accused committed the theft at a residence in Aligarh's Faiz Nagar under the Rorawar Police Station area. Subsequently, teams were formed to unveil the incident, soon after which the team discovered CCTV footage of the four accused on the day of the robbery, said the SP.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the four accused had committed similar incidents of theft in Rorawar and Lodha areas of the district, he added.

The Aligarh SP further said that the police officials recovered 3,000 rupees cash and valuables including necklaces, rings, earrings worth around six lakh rupees from the possession of the three accused.

The SP also said that the accused have been arrested and a legal action is being taken against them in the matter.

"All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Legal action against the accused is underway," said the Aligarh SP. —ANI