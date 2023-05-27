Four arrested for killing Sadhu in UP's Mathura

Mathura: As many as four people were arrested for allegedly killing a saint (sadhu) in the Kosi Kalan area of Mathura district, said police on Friday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Narendra, Avtar, Kailash, and Ramhari.

The police said that the saint was killed with the intention of looting and his body was found in his ashram on Tuesday morning (May 23).

As per the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the deceased sadhu has been identified as Saint Haridas and was living in an ashram near Jav village on Nandgaon Road under Kosi Kalan police station area for the past 20 years.

"On May 23, Sadhu's blood-stained body was found in his ashram when one of his disciples went to his room to give him food," added the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police swung into action and several teams were formed to arrest the accused.

The police said, "During the investigation, one of the accused identified as Avtar opened fire at the police when he was asked to surrender. He also got injured in the scuffle, after which the police took him into custody and sent him for treatment."

During interrogation, the accused informed that they knew the deceased sadhu for a long time and were also aware of the deceased's money. When the accused reached the ashram of the sadhu, they found him sleeping on the sofa. They tied his hands and feet after hitting him in the head. Later they took away Rs 50,000 from the deceased's bag.

"We have recovered Rs 40,000 in cash, mobile, car inverter battery, and pistol cartridges from the possession of the accused," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)