Four armed men rob Rs 14 lakh from courier company in Bihar

Muzaffarpur: Four armed men barged into a courier company's office on Tuesday night and fled with Rs 14 lakh in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Ahiyarpur police station area near the Bairia bus stop when the employees of the courier company were counting the cash.

On Tuesday night, four armed unidentified men entered the company premises and escaped with Rs 14 lakh cash kept there, the police said.

Muzaffarpur (city) Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramnaresh Paswan said on Wednesday that the robbers allegedly took away Rs 14 lakh. The police are investigating the case and CCTV footage is also being examined.

--IANS