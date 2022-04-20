Foundation Stone Laid For Underground Power Cables At Haridwar

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat along with Union Minister of State for Power, New & Renewable Energy (Independent Charge) Mr. R. K. Singh laid the foundation stone of the work for laying underground electricity cables at a cost of Rs 200 crores in Kumbh area of Haridwar, under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IDPS) at Rishikul Ground, Haridwar on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that apart from being Kumbh Nagri, Haridwar is also a city of melas and festivals. Pilgrims in large number visit Haridwar throughout the year. He further said that besides being clean, the religious places must have proper facilities for the pilgrims. In this direction, laying underground electricity cables in Kumbh region of Haridwar is a very important work. He added that with the underground electricity cables, the mishaps due to power would end and it would also help in the expansion of the road network.

The Chief Minister told the gathering that in the entire country after Banaras; Haridwar is the second place, where the electricity cables are being laid underground and very soon, work to lay underground electricity cables in Dehradun would also be started. He said that state government has been successful in providing electricity to all the Gram Sabhas and putting an end to the practice of open defecation by providing toilets and similar facilities would be provided to the travelers. The CM gave his consent for grants for setting up a PHC at Bhupatwala, Haridwar; Building Construction of Municipal Corporation, Haridwar and remaining 10 per cent work of sewerage in Haridwar. The CM also announced financial assistance for the solution of the water accumulation problem in Haridwar under the Amrit Yojna and a grant of Rs 10 crores for Science & Yoga Park.

Union Minister of State for Power Mr. RK Singh applauded the efforts of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat and Cabinet Minister, Madan Kaushik on the work to lay underground power lines in Haridwar. He said Haridwar is the second city in the country where power lines are going to be undergrounded. He said that Haridwar is a unique city and it is the centre of faith of millions of people in the world. He said that this project was important for Haridwar. He said line loss would be curtailed, roads would be widened and faults at lines would be reduced.

Mr Singh has said that Rs 600 crore would be sanctioned in phase wise manner for under ground power lines. He said Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned and additional Rs 200 crore would be given, this year, while remaining Rs 200 crore would be given next year. He announced to give Rs 10 crore for CSR for carrying development activities in Haridwar and the Chief Minister can spend sanctioned amount on various beneficiary schemes.

Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning various developmental projects for Haridwar city ,on the occasion. He also thanked the Union Minister of State for Power Mr. R.K. Singh for providing central funds for laying underground power lines in Haridwar. Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said central government is being requested to sanction metro train from Roorkee to Haridwar and up to Rishikesh. He hoped that this proposal would be accepted soon. Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt thanked the Union Minister of State for Power Mr. R.K. Singh and the central government for sanctioning various projects for the state and for Haridwar city. Adesh Chauhan, Deshraj Karnwal, both MLAs, Secretary, Power Radhika Jha, District Magistrate Deepak Rawat, SSP Krishna Kumar VK, Vice-president HRDA Nitin Bhadoria, CDO Swati Bhadoria and others were present at the function.