Foundation Stone For Country's 32nd Plastic Engineering Institute Laid

Dehradun: Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar today laid the foundation stone for a plastic engineering and technology institute here in noting that it will generate new jobs with 100 per cent campus placement prospects.

To be spread across 4.5 acres, the country's 32nd Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will be built at Doiwala at an estimated cost of Rs 51.32 crore-- shared by the Central and state governments in a 50:50 ratio.

Students trained at the CIPET are likely to get 100 per cent campus placement with a minimum salary of Rs 30000 per month, said Kumar who also inaugurated a Centre for Skill and Technical Support in the hill-state. Stressing that despite great demand, there was a shortage of expertise in plastic technology used in making aeronautical parts, the minister said that the initial batch of 1500 students will subsequently be doubled.

The Centre has trained about one lakh youngsters in plastic technology over the last four years, who are getting job opportunities in the country and abroad. CIPET, Dehradun will generate 3500 more jobs, Kumar said. The Union Minister also sanctioned Rs 40 crore to set up a plastic medical devices park at Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Kumar announced that the Centre had given 833.25 acres of land in Rishikesh to Uttarakhand of which, 200 acres was given for the expansion of AIIMS, Rishikesh while the remaining land can be used for constructing a world class convention centre.

The Minister also said that 100 additional Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened in Uttarakhand where medicines will be available for less than half the market price for diabetes, kidney and heart related problems. Uttarakhand already has 106 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.