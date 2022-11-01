Found dead in Delhi's Hari Nagar: a couple and a domestic helper

New Delhi (The Hawk): Police announced on Tuesday that a 38-year-old man, his wife, and their domestic helper were discovered dead at the couple's home in West Delhi's Hari Nagar neighbourhood.

To find the perpetrators and learn the chronology of crimes, the CCTV cameras that were installed in the neighbourhood are being examined.

The deceased have been named as Sapna, their housekeeper, Sameer Ahuja, and his wife Shalu.

According to a senior police source, a murder case has been reported to the Hari Nagar police station.

More information is awaited.

(Inputs from Agencies)