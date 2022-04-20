Fortune Hotels launches safety, hygiene programme across all properties

New Delhi: Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC hotels group, on Tuesday announced the launch of a comprehensive safety and hygiene programme for guests and associates that revolves around a safety and hygiene protocol, from pre-arrival to check-out.

The programme will be diligently implemented across hotels as they re-open and commence operations, Fortune Hotels said in a statement.

The chain has also tied up with leading food safety and research firm, TQS Global Management System, "to embark on a journey to acquiring CORE 19 (Covid Secure) Safe Practices Protocol blended with Deming Cycle certified under ISO Standards, for its properties pan India," it added.

All Fortune hotels will undergo a phase-wise implementation, training and certification exercise over the next few months, the statement said.

"The world is undergoing a vast change in the way we travel, stay and socialise. We realize that the COVID-19 outbreak will change the nature of holidaying and doing business altogether," Fortune Park Hotels Ltd MD Samir M C said.

This hygiene programme and certification are thus important steps forward towards re-defining, "our spaces and experiences thereby creating a very safe, hygienic and stress-free environment for our guests," he added.

The programme called ''Safe Stays at Fortune Hotel'' aims to provide a comfortable and positive experience to guests. It will comprehensively cover all the departments and sub-departments of hotels including the heart-of-the-house and the guest facing areas, Fortune Hotels said.

The programme helps in the creation of robust safety and hygiene processes and practices across all hotels, it added. PTI