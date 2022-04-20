Fortunate to work with sensitive, intelligent filmmakers: Rasika

Mumbai:(IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal says she feels "very fortunate" to work with sensitive and intelligent directors and producers.





Rasika, popular for the play "The Vagina Monologues", has been cast in a film, to be directed by actress Nandita Das. And her latest web venture "Chutney" has been directed by Jyoti Kapur Das and produced by Tisca Chopra.





Speaking about working with female directors, Rasika said in a statement: "I am just very fortunate to be working with sensitive and intelligent directors and producers. And it just so happens that many of them are women. But, of course, if their journeys and career motivate and inspire other women, it is a reason celebrate them.





"I would celebrate them anyway because their work is worth it and not because they are women."





–IANS