Fortis Escorts to administer monoclonal antibodies in Delhi

New Delhi: Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi is to administer dose of COVID-19 drug cocktail with fast-acting antibodies - Casirivimab and Imdevimab - from tomorrow.

The first batch of the Roche antibody cocktail drug arrived in the country on Monday. It was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive for the virus last year.



"This cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies is similar to the antibodies produced by the human body to fight the virus and stops the virus from affecting our body cells, when given as a single IV injection early on in the first week of even mild COVID, it can prevent deterioration to severe COVID and death by 70 per cent," said Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, and Cardiologist, Fortis Escorts told ANI.

The cocktail of two fast-acting antibodies- Casirivimab and Imdevimab - is seen as a cutting-edge treatment that will provide protection to COVID-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms before their condition deteriorates and they require hospitalization.

"As we offer it to our patients at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute tomorrow, even though expensive it could be a life-saving addition in our fight against COVID for many of our coronavirus patients who are elderly or have multiple chronic medical conditions and are at highest risk to deteriorate to severe COVID," Dr Seth said.

"However it is not useful once the patient is more advanced (in symptoms) and hospitalised needing oxygen and the immunity this drug provides is very temporary," he added. (ANI).