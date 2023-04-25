Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat To Start 'Congress Se Judo Yatra' From May 11

Haridwar: Seeking to draw lessons from his defeat in previous Assembly polls, Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat will kick off "Congress Se Judo Yatra", which will call on the public to connect with the grand old party, from May 11.

In line with this plan, Rawat will take out the foot march in 51 phases, across Haridwar, starting from Dhandera.

The "seat-centric", mass-contact campaign will cover Assembly constituencies in Haridwar, wherein the Congress underperformed in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Terming the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, as an attack on parliamentary democracy, the former CM also urged BJP MLA Purnesh Modi to withdraw his criminal defamation complaint against the former Wayanad MP. —ANI