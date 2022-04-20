Former Uttarakhand CM's Vehicle Briefly Trapped In Landslide Debris

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank had a providential escape on Friday when his vehicle was caught in a landslide near Sirobagad while on a visit to the Kumaon region.

According to the police, the Haridwar MP was on his way to a tour of the Kumaon region when the debris of a major landslide hit his cavalcade and his vehicle was trapped in it.

Nishank managed to get out of his car and was escorted to safety by his security detail. He later went on with his trip after the road was cleared of the debris. The incident took place some 15 km ahead of Srinagar. Sirobagad is a region frequently hit by landslides, specially during rain. Boulders and debris keep falling on the roads in this region, endangering the passersby.

Nishank later said he was fine and unhurt. He also mentioned that with the union government readying an all-weather roads plan for the state, the problems of the Sirobagad region would also be sorted out.