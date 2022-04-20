Former UP, UK CM ND Tiwari Hospitalised Due To Infection

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here following complaints of an infection.

The 91-year-old leader was taken to RMLIMS last night.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met him at the hospital to enquire about his well being.

"The doctors are examining him. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital at 10.30 AM," Director of RMLIMS, Lucknow, Prof Deepak Malviya, told PTI.

"Panditji, aap hamaare dharohar hai (you are our heritage)," Adityanath told Tiwari. The chief minister's gesture made Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar emotional. Tiwari was present during the swearing-in ceremony of Adityanath here on March 19.