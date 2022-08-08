Former UP MP Sentenced To Life Term In Triple Murder Case

Kaunpur: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Monday sentenced to former Machlishahr MP Umakant Yadav to a life term in a 27-year-old triple murder case.

Seven others in the case have also been awarded life term.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the former MP.

The case dates back to February 1995, when constables Ajay Singh, Lallan Singh and another person were killed in firing in a bid to rescue Raj Kumar Yadav, who was lodged in the lockup of the Shahganj Government Railway Police in Jaunpur.

Giving details of the incident, the government advocate said that constable Raghunath Singh, posted in Shahganj GRP, had lodged an FIR that in February 1995, armed with rifle, and pistol, Umakant Yadav came to the GRP post along with his associates.

Umakant Yadav forcibly tried to free Raj Kumar Yadav, who was in the lockup. He opened fire and apart from Ajay Singh and Lallan Singh, one other was killed in the firing. —IANS