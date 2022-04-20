Former UP MP Booked For Violating Safety Protocol

Azamgarh: Former MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader, Ramakant Yadav, has been booked for violating safety protocols of the coronavirus.

The SP leader held a grand show of food grain distribution at his RTO Mohalla residence in Azamgarh district on Monday.

Hundreds had gathered around his house to get the food grains and chaotic scenes were witnesses as people almost fell over each other to get their share.

Taking note of the viral video, which contained visuals of social distancing norms prescribed during lockdown, being violated by the mob grabbing food grain bags, the district magistrate Azamgarh, N.P. Singh, issued a legal noticed to Yadav. Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh) Triveni Singh said that an FIR under appropriate sections of Epidemic Diseases Act has also been lodged against Ramakant Yadav in this connection.

Ramakant Yadav was earlier booked in a case of spreading misinformation about the pandemic through a video message.

In the video message on March 21, Ramakant Yadav was heard saying that the corona scare was being created by the ruling party for political gains. Meanwhile, the former MP alleged that the district administration did not allow him to distribute relief articles among needy people so he decided to distribute it from home.

He claimed that before the beginning of distribution, people sat patiently, maintaining social distancing, but they created chaos with the beginning of distribution.

Four corona cases have, so far, been reported from Azamgarh which is the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. --IANS