Former UP MLA booked for lockdown violation

Bulandshahr (UP): Two separate cases were registered against former MLA Guddu Pandit and his supporters for violating lockdown in Uttar Pradesh''s Bulandshahr district.

As per reports, Guddu Pandit a.k.a Bhagwan Sharma, accompanied by 20-25 supporters reached Pagona village in Anoopshahr on Thursday to express grief at the murder of two sadhus, violating lockdown norms.

He and his entourage also went to Kaser village where an elderly woman had died earlier.

The police have registered two separate cases against Pandit and his aides at Anoopshahr and Dibai police stations. They were charged under various sections pertaining to violation of lockdown.

Reacting to the cases against him, Pandit told reporters that he would always be ready for the people of his area and visit them in times of grief or joy, no matter how much he had to suffer in the name of compliance with law.

A two-term MLA, Guddu Pandit was earlier in the BSP and then joined the Samajwadi Party, he was later expelled from the Samajwadi Party when he cross voted in favour of the BJP candidate in a Rajya Sabha election.

