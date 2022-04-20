Former UP Minister Awarded Life Sentence In Murder Case

Basti: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Ram Karan Arya, who held sports and excise portfolios in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here in connection with a 23-year-old murder case. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 23,000. The order came yesterday in connection with the murder of Shambhu Pal, cousin of BJP's Domariyaganj MP Jagdambika Pal, in November 1994 here. The sentence was pronounced by district and sessions judge Anil Kumar Pundir. The former minister who was present in the court was immediately arrested and sent to jail. On November 23, 1994, when then Basti (North) MLA Arya was on his way to Gandhi Kala Kendra from Company Bagh road, his car was hit from the rear by another car belonging to Shambhu Pal, the cousin of the then Congress MLA from Basti Central Jagdambika Pal. The two entered into a heated argument but parted ways after the locals intervened. The next day, Pal was murdered. An FIR was lodged in connection with the incident by Jai Prakash Pal in which Arya and four others were named as accused. While one of the accused died during the course of the court trial, Arya was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. The remaining 10 accused were discharged by the court for lack of evidence. Arya had also made headlines earlier this year when a minor was hit by a speeding car of his convoy on January 4 last in Lalganj area of Basti.This time, he had contested from reserved Mahadeva seat of Basti, but finished third. UNI