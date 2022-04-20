Former UP minister asks Yogi to stop liquor sale

Lucknow: Om Prakash Rajbhar, former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has strongly opposed the Yogi Adityanath government''s decision to reopen the liquor shops.

The SBSP, a former BJP ally, asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to immediately withdraw his decision and order closure of the liquor shops since the crowds at these shops would impede the battle against coronavirus.

"Besides, the sale of liquor during the lockdown would lead to an increase in domestic violence. The poor is not getting food and lakhs have lost their jobs, but the government is more interested in collecting revenue by selling liquor," he said.

Rajbhar further said that the decision to allow liquor sales would also work against the welfare of the poor and downtrodden sections of society and expose them to exploitation.

Om Prakash Rajbhar was dismissed from the Yogi Adityanath government, immediately after the Lok Sabha elections last year, when he gave a series of statements against the BJP.

