Former UP chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey appointed as Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Anup Chandra Pandey has been appointed as the Election Commissioner, informed the Union Law and Justice Ministry on Monday.



According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed the retired Indian Administrative Service Officer (IAS) of the 1984 batch as the Election Commissioner.



Pandey, who retired as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in August 2019, will join the poll panel as one of the two Election Commissioners, with the other being Rajiv Kumar.

The Election Commission comprises a Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners. Currently, Sushil Chandra is the Chief Election Commissioner.

The vacancy in the Election Commission was created on April 12, when Chandra was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner after the term of his predecessor Sunil Arora came to its end. (ANI)