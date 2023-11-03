Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi calls for strict action against accused in Snake Venom supply case

New Delhi [India]: Even as YouTuber Elvish Yadav has denied allegations of being involved in the supply of Snake venom at a rave party in Noida, former Union Minister and Chairperson of People for Animals has demanded strict action against the alleged accused in the case.

People for Animals is the complainant in the case under which an FIR was filed against Elvish Yadav and five others for allegedly supplying snake venom to a rave party at a banquet hall in Noida. Five accused have since been arrested by the UP Police.

"It is a wildlife crime and the accused should get 7 years in jail. Cobras when they lose their venom, they die. Venom helps them in food digestion. Without venom, they will not be able to digest food. Very few Cobras and Pythons are left in the country. The government has placed them in Schedule 1. It is a big crime to catch them" Maneka Gandhi told reporters in Delhi.

Maneka Gandhi further said that when people get intoxicated with snake venom, their kidneys and liver fail after they become dizzy.

Meanwhile UP Government Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena said that legal action would be taken against anyone who is found guilty be it a celebrity or a common man. Law is the same for everyone and everyone is seen from the same perspective.

"In a joint operation conducted by People For Animals (PFA), Forest Department and Police, they have arrested five people who used to provide snake venom in rape parties, from whom 9 snakes have been recovered. They have been arrested under the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, which has a provision of punishment ranging from 2 years to 7 years" UP Forest Minister Arun Kumar said.



Earlier the Uttar Pradesh forest department and Noida police conducted a joint raid at Sector 51 Saffron Villa at Noida and busted the gang for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party.

According to the FIR based on a complaint filed by People For Animals "A YouTuber named Elvish Yadav provided snake venom and live snakes in Noida and created videos with other gang members/Youtubers in NCR farmhouse. They organised shoots and organised rave parties illegally. They regularly invited foreign girls and consumed snake venom and intoxicants. Rahul his accomplice acted as an agent on his behalf."

The FIR says " One of our informants contacted Elvish Yadav and asked him to organise the rave party and get Cobra Venom. Elvish gave us the name of one Rahul whom we contacted. He said he can organise the venom wherever we want. He then came to Sector 51 Banquet hall with the Venom. The Noida police then came to the venue along with the DFO and arrested the organisers."



The FIR was filed under sections 9, 39,48A, 49, 50, 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and section 120-B of the IPC.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav however denied any involvement in the alleged supply of Snake Venom at the rave party in Noida.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzLM455v1Xe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Elvish Yadav in a video posted on Instagram claimed that all allegations against him are false.

"I woke up and heard the news about my alleged arrest in the media. All these allegations against me are fake and without truth. They are not even 1% true. I am willing to cooperate with UP Police. I request the UP Government and the UP CM Yogi Adityanath that even if there is a 0.1% involvement in this then I am willing to take full responsibility. I request the media to not spread any misinformation till then, I have nothing to do with this," he said.

—ANI