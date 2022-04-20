    Menu
    Former TN Chief Secretary Slams Centre For Raids

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao on Tuesday slammed the Centre for the I-T raids at his house in Chennai.

    Rama Mohana Rao questioned the constitutional viability of the raids. He asked isn't this (the I-T raid ) unconstitutional assault ? Where's the state government ? Who's permission did CRPF get to enter my house ?

    Speaking to the media for the first time after the raida and his removal as chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao said he was being targeted. " I have fear, my life is in danger" he added.

    He alleged that the I-T sleuths did not have any search warrant against him. The search warrant had name of his son.

    I continue to remain the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary as no transfer orders have been given to me, he said.

