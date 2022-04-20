Former Student Union Leader Shot Dead In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: A former student union leader in Allahabad University was shot dead over some 'old rivalry' here in PCB student hostel, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the former student leader Achutanand Shukla alias Sumit Shukla (30) was shot by some unidentified criminals in PCB hostel of Allahabad University late on Wednesday night. He was rushed to SRN hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday morning.

Sources said that reward of Rs 25,000 each was announced on Achudanand, Abhishek Singh- Michel, Abhisjhek Singh- Sonu, Akash Singh and Ajit Yadav for creating anarchy and firing incident on nomination day of Allahabad University student union election. Special Task Force was instructed to arrest the culprits and manhunt was launched to nab them all.

Ram Sevak Dubey, chief proctor of AU said that he was a 2013 batch student in University and contested for general secretary post in student union elections in 2013. Additional police force was deployed in university particularly in front of union hall to deal with the situation, after hundreds of students gathered there after the incident. Body of the student leader was sent to his native village Tarabganj under police security. His close kin and his friends have accused some students in CMP college union for the crime. A case was registered in this regard and search was launched to nab the accused. UNI