Former special police officer of J-K Police, his wife shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Terrorists shot dead a former special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and his wife at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama district, as per the Kashmir Police on late Sunday evening.





A tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, "#Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired #indiscriminately. In this #terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received #critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on."





"#AwantiporaTerrorIncidentUpdate: #Martyred Fayaz Ahmad's wife also #succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Further details shall follow", tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.





Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)



