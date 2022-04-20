Former SP Leader Shahzeb Rizvi Who Announced Bounty On Karnataka MLA's Nephew Booked

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shahzeb Rizvi in Lucknow for allegedly announcing a bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Naveen, the nephew of Karnataka Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy, for his alleged "blasphemous" post on social media.

According to the police, searches are being conducted to nab the leader who is on the run.

The SP leader announced the bounty in a purported video, which went viral on social media, following which a probe was ordered into the matter. Officials said that the case was registered late on August 13.

Notably, the house of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy in Bengaluru was set on fire earlier this week following the alleged controversial Facebook post by his nephew.

The mob had set ablaze cars and were protesting in front of KG Halli police station. At least two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in clashes that broke out over the social media post, Bengaluru Police had said.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was also arrested for sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city earlier this week.

The Bengaluru Police have also arrested over 100 people accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police in connection with the violence in Bengaluru over the social media post. (ANI)