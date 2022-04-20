Former Shiv Sena Leader Shot Dead In Rampur

Rampur: Former Shiv Sena leader Anurag Sharma, a history sheeter , was shot dead by criminals here on late Wednesday night.



The incident occurred at around 2100 hrs at Jawalapur locality in the city when the former Shiv Sena district Convenor was standing outside his house.

His wife Shalini is the local ward councillor.

After the incident supporters of Sharma created a ruckus at the Moradabad district hospital and ransacked it , where he was rushed after the incident.

Superintendent of police (SP) Shagun Gautam said here Anurag Sharma was shot twice by the unidentified criminals.

She said that post-mortem is underway and an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the family members.

" We investigating the incident and CCTV recording were being checked to trace out the criminals, " the SP said.

She also said that police was also probing over the ransacking of the hospital by the deceased's supporters.

The sources said that the deceased was a history sheeter of Civil Lines police station. UNI



