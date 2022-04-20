Former Rajasthan minister Surana passes away

Bikaner: Former Rajasthan finance minister Manik Chand Surana died in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to his son Jitendra Surana.

Surana started his political career by winning the post of president of Dungar College.

In 1977, he became the first Janata Party MLA from Lunkaransar seat. He was re-elected MLA in 1985. Surana formed the Janata Dal (Pragatisheel) after leaving the Janata Dal.

Surana served as finance minister from 1977 to 1980 under Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje condoled his death.

—PTI