Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies

Chandigarh: Bir Devinder Singh, a former deputy speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly and a two-time legislator, passed away on Friday at the PGI Chandigarh. He was 73.

According to His close associates, he has been suffering cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at the PGI.

He was the deputy speaker between 2003 and 2004.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, condoling Singh's death, remarked that Singh made an important contribution to the growth of Punjab in his numerous capacities, and that his absence will be difficult to fill.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said with the passing away of Bir Devinder Singh, "we have lost a unique personality, a good politician, eminent orator and an avid writer".—Inputs from Agencies