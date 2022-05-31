Former PM Deve Gowda mourns Prof Bhim Singh's demise

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday mourned the death of Jammu & Kashmir Panthers Party founder Prof Bhim Singh.

"Sad to hear about the demise of Prof Bhim Singh, founder of the JK Panthers Party. My respectful tributes to his departed soul. He would be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life to the welfare of Jammu & Kashmir. Sincere condolences to his family and supporters."

The 81-year old founder of the JKPP was unwell for some time and was admitted to the Jammu Medical College in Jammu. He breathed his last on Tuesday morning.—PTI