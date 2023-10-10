    Menu
    Former Odisha DGP Sarat Chandra Mishra passes away at 88

    Pankaj Sharma
    October10/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Former Odisha DGP Sarat Chandra Mishra

    Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Former Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sarat Chandra Mishra passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
    The retired Indian Police Service official was 88.

    "Mishra was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after being tested positive for dengue," an official statement said.
    Sarat Chandra Mishra, an IPS officer of the 1959 batch, also served in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

    Mishra was also a recipient of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award.

    —ANI

