Former Nepal King comes for Kumbh Darshan









Haridwar (The Hawk): Former king of Haridwar, Nepal, Gyanendra Veer Vikram Shah arrived in Haridwar today to have Kumbh Darshan. He first met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Peetadheeshwar Kailashanand Giri of Sri Niranjani Panchayati Akhara at Dakshin Kali Peeth Temple and took his blessings. Notably, Nepal's King Gyanendra Veer has reached Haridwar for the first time on the occasion of Kumbh and he will be staying for three days in the holy cities of Rishikesh and Haridwar.



Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri said that Nepal king will meet saints of Akharas and perform worship in the Kali temple. The king of Nepal is considered an incarnation of Lord Narayana in the eyes of Nepal residents. The image of Narayana is seen inside him, feel the people of Nepal.

Nepal King Gyanendra Veer Vikram Shah said that he is very happy to reach the banks of the holy river Ganga in Haridwar and he has come for the first time on the occasion of Kumbh. He offered prayers and took blessings from the saints

.He prayed to mother ganga seeking happiness and prosperity for the people of Nepal.

During the later part of the day, the Nepal King will participate in different programs organised in Kali temple and in the evening he will meet heads of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad. He will participate in Shahi Snan tomorrow.



