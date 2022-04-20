Former MP Seeks CBI Probe Into Azam's Involvement In Suspicious Activities

Etawah: Former parliamentarian and member of Ramjanmabhumi Nyas Committee Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti has demanded that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry should be initiated against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, alleging his involvement in suspicious activities. Addressing the media, Dr Vedanti alleged that Azam Khan was getting funds from Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and hinted that a CBI inquiry, if initiated, would expose the conspiracy. He also pointed out that inflammatory statements made by Azam Khan in the recent past reflect his anti-national attitude. The former MP from Faizabad said that Muslims in Ayodhya were in favour of construction of Ram temple. Even Shia Waqf Board and Sunni Waqf Board have given their views in this regard. Saying that the Muslim community in Faizabad was in support of communal harmony, Dr Vedanti pointed out that Muslims even join in the Ram Katha functions. He claimed that the construction of Ram temple would begin in Ayodhya in December 2018. "I believe that the court's decision would be in our favour as we have strong evidence to support our point," he said. UNI