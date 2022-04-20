Former MP And Freedom Fighter Paripooranand Painuli Dead

Dehradun: Former Congress MP and freedom fighter Paripooranand Painuli died at his residence in the Vasant Vihar area here Saturday, family sources said. Painuli was 94. The former MP is survived by four daughters. His wife died last year. Painuli had participated in the Quit India Movement at 17 and had led a non-violent movement against the Tehri-Garhwal state which culminated in the overthrow of the Tehri Maharaja and the establishment of a popular government before the state's merger with Uttar Pradesh in 1949. Born on November 19, 1924, Painuli was elected to the 5th Lok Sabha in 1971 after defeating the erstwhile Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal. He also worked as a journalist with the Times of India in the 1940s. PTI