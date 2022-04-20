Former MD Arrested In UPPCL-DHFL Scam

The Uttar Pradesh police made third arrest in the UPPCL-DHFL investment scam on Tuesday by arresting former Managing Director of UPPCL AP Mishra.

Senior officials here confirmed that Mishra, who was detained and interrogated by the Hazratganj police at his Gomti Nagar residence in the state capital on early Tuesday morning, was later arrested.

Earlier, police had arrested former employees - Trust Director (Finance) Sudhanshu Dwivedi and General Manager P K Gupta.

Mishra was a blue-eyed boy in the previous Akhikesh Yadav regime and got extension three times after his retirement. The officer also wrote a book on Mr Yadav.

Officials said that Mishra was the head of the Trust when the investments were made, just before the BJP government came to power on March 19, 2017.

Officials of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) also interrogated Mishra before his arrest.

UP government has already recommended CBI probe into the matter, but till it is taken over by the Central agency, the EOW of UP police is investigating the matter.

The scam of Rs 2631 crore broke out, when it was found that the GPF and CPF funds of 46,000 employees of UPPCL trust were invested in DHFL.

Later, it came to light that DHFL has links with the underworld. ED has seized the accounts of the financial institution.

UNI