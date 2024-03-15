    Menu
    Crime

    Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO for alleged sexual assault of minor girl

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March15/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Faces POCSO Act Charges: An 81-year-old BJP leader is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

    Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

    Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old survivor, police said here on Friday.

    The survivor's mother alleged that 81-year-old Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2.

    According to police, the BJP stalwart has been booked under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    There was no reaction from Yediyurappa or anyone in his family on the complaint lodged against him at the Sadashivanagar police station.

    —PTI

    Categories :CrimeTags :Political News Karnataka Politics Legal Issue Child Protection Sexual Assault Case BJP Indian Penal Code
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in