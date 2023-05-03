Former K'taka HC judge appointed BFI administrator by Delhi HC

New Delhi: With immediate effect, retired Karnataka High Court judge P Krishna Bhat has been appointed as the administrator of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) by the Delhi High Court in order to oversee the organization's upcoming elections.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav ordered the administrator to continue running BFI until a newly elected board takes over, citing the Sports Code as his authority.

The court issued its ruling after hearing a number of petitions regarding the 2023-2027 election of BFI's office bearers and executive committee members.—Inputs from Agencies