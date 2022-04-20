Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar turns 42

Mumbai: Iconic former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 42 on Friday. The batting maestro had bid adieu to the game just over 16 months ago. His emotional farewell at the Wankhede Stadium here at the conclusion of the 2013 India-West Indies Test series is still fresh in his admirers' mind. Though Tendulkar has ended his on-field journey, he continues to attract attention with his insights and comments about the game that he adorned for nearly a quarter century. Tendulkar, whose autobiography 'Playing It My Way' was released to tremendous response in November last year, was the Brand Ambassador of the ICC World Cup held in the Antipodes in February-March. Now a co-owner of Indian Super League football franchise Kerala Blasters, cricket's most prolific run maker and compiler of a staggering 100 international hundreds will be in here today to celebrate his birthday, a day before MI's next home game against Sun Risers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Saturday's match has been earmarked for Reliance Foundation's Education For All initiative and is expected to be watched by Tendulkar and 28,000 children for whom the game has been earmarked.