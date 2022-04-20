Former India player Bedade accused of alleged sexual harassment

New Delhi: Atul Bedade, the former India batsman, has been suspended as the head coach of the Baroda women''s team after players accused him of sexual harassment and pubic shaming.

A source within the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) told IANS that action was taken after players complained about his misbehaviour during the Women''s Senior One Day tournament in Himachal Pradesh in February 2020.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCA''s apex committee will now form a probe committee that will look into the allegations made against Bedade.

The 53-year-old played 13 ODIs for India in 1994 and scored one half century.

He told ESPNCricinfo that the allegations are a "surprise" to him and "baseless and false."

--IANS